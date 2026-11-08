FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Jay's avatar
Jay
44m

Weaponization of unstable women to bring down any entertainer who crosses to the right.

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James's avatar
James
39m

He gets convicted on 20+ year old allegations, but everyone in the Epstein files (including co-conspirators) continues to walk free.

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