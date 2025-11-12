FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

Grant Simmons ( Australia)
1h

Pretty much ties in with what David Martin has been proclaiming for years .... corruption , disregard for public health for immense treasure , greed , and a complete lack of empathy for the victims of their activities ..... after 5 years ....is anyone still surprised ....? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤔🙏

Dr. Clark, LaShawn
1h

Scathing, the copious mounting evidence clearly illustrating foreknowledge of negative patient outcome.

They intentionally unleashed this bioterrorism with the intention of maiming and annihilating.

ACCOUNTABILITY⚖️NOW

15 more comments...

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
