FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Alan's avatar
Alan
3h

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

–Sen. Charles Schumer, January 2017

A better explanation than being reminded of a comedy movie.

"Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite." - also from Eisenhower.

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BlueCapitalist's avatar
BlueCapitalist
3h

Either she has always been a great actress or they gave her an offer she couldn't refuse

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