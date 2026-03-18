How Did the Military Industrial Complex Convert Tulsi Gabbard?
Tulsi's conversion from skeptic of the national security state to pliant servant reminds me of Tom Tuttle from Tacoma, Washington in the 1985 film volunteers
It wasn’t so long ago that Tulsi Gabbard articulated the principled stance of a classical liberal along the lines of George Washington, James Madison, and John Adams, all of whom exhorted the American people to avoid foreign entanglements and to regard the perennial calls for war with skepticism.
Watching her testimony today, I was reminded of the following scene in the 1985 film Volunteers, when an ardent and idealistic American named Tom Tuttle is abducted and brainwashed by a Chinese communist army unit.
In his Farewell Address of 1961, President Eisenhower warned us about the “undue influence” of the military industrial complex. This influence now seems truly omnipotent.
“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
–Sen. Charles Schumer, January 2017
A better explanation than being reminded of a comedy movie.
"Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite." - also from Eisenhower.
Either she has always been a great actress or they gave her an offer she couldn't refuse