It wasn’t so long ago that Tulsi Gabbard articulated the principled stance of a classical liberal along the lines of George Washington, James Madison, and John Adams, all of whom exhorted the American people to avoid foreign entanglements and to regard the perennial calls for war with skepticism.

Watching her testimony today, I was reminded of the following scene in the 1985 film Volunteers, when an ardent and idealistic American named Tom Tuttle is abducted and brainwashed by a Chinese communist army unit.

In his Farewell Address of 1961, President Eisenhower warned us about the “undue influence” of the military industrial complex. This influence now seems truly omnipotent.

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