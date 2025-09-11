FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

dmickg
40m

The most disheartening thing I am seeing/hearing today is the reaction to Charlies assassination by an unbelievable number of Leftists...especially the young. I just watched a video clip of someone asking people on the UT Austin campus how they felt about it. I don't even have to words to describe the level of hate, crassness, ignorance and insensitivity. We are SO lost as a society!

SH
44m

My heart is heavy today. Jeff Childers had a timely quote for us this morning, and it is very apt with what we are seeing. Our bibles are for yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“As they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.” Romans 1:28-32.

