FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Millicent Fullwood's avatar
Millicent Fullwood
9hEdited

What a tragedy we owe her so much respect gratitude for having such a beautiful soul in our lives!

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
9h

Its our duty to publicize her work, her conscience, her courage so others may live.

I can only imagine the pain you felt at the time you decided to take your own life.

God bless you Christine; I think he'll understand

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