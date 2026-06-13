On June 4, I posted an essay on the death of Christine Cotton (Pfizer Whistleblower Christine Cotton Takes Her Life After Year of Excruciating Idiopathic Pain) in which I stated that her symptoms made my wonder if she had been poisoned — perhaps with thallium.

As a true crime author, I have investigated multiple cases of death by poisoning. Many substances will not be detected by standard toxicology screening, which is designed to detect common substances illicit drugs, alcohol, or prescription pain relievers. Many toxic compounds will only be detected if the toxicologists does a targeted search for them with Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS).

Several readers apparently interpreted my post to mean that I was asserting that Christine had been poisoned, when I fact I was stating that her symptoms and the circumstances of her death raise the suspicion that poisoning was a possibility.

The point of forensic science—including forensic toxicology—is not only to substantiate the suspicion of foul play, but also to rule it out. When presented with an unexplained or suspicious death, one cannot rule out foul play unless one makes a diligent effort to investigate the possibility of it, even if that possibility may seem unlikely. One cannot ascertain anything if one doesn’t test for it.

A couple of days after I posted my essay, my friend and fellow author, Helmut Sterz — author of the brilliant forthcoming book The Vaccine Mafia—sent me the following tribute to Christine.

OBITUARY FOR CHRISTINE COTTON: BIOSTATISTICIAN & WHISTLE BLOWER.

I never met Christine in person, but I knew her from video discussions and had been exchanging emails with her since 2023. That year, she had published a sensational exposé in her French book, in which she ruthlessly exposed Pfizer’s criminal conduct during the clinical development of the “Comirnaty vaccine.” She not only possessed the scientific expertise to conduct a detailed analysis of the clinical approval documents, but also the untamed courage to stand up to the Pfizer Goliath as David and confront it head-on. When I first held her book “Tous vaccines, tous protégés?” (All Vaccinated, All Protected?) in my hands, a warrior-like woman on the cover caught my eye, reminiscent of Marianne, the national heroine and symbolic figure of France.

In her right hand, she holds up a scale, the balance clearly tilting toward “Risk.” In her left hand is a massive sword, a two-handed broadsword, whose tip pierces the head of a snake. The symbolism is clear. With this book, Christine wanted to deal a fatal blow to the monster that is the global vaccine mafia. The book’s subtitle is: “Covid-19 Vaccines: Chronicle of a Health Disaster Foretold.” When I began reading the book, it was clear to me that this superbly documented analysis serves as an exceptionally valuable counterpart to my own observations in the field of preclinical research and toxicology. However, up to that point, I had only compiled evidence of the virtually nonexistent toxicity studies on Comirnaty but had not published it.

Through the publisher of her book, I came into contact with Christine, who was immediately interested in collaborating. On October 7, 2023, I received a call in which she told me that a lawyer in Zurich, Philipp Kruse, might benefit from my observations regarding Pfizer/BioNTech’s flawed preclinical safety strategy. In doing so, she opened the right door for me, and I began writing my book, “The Vaccine Mafia.” I stayed in touch with Christine over the years and was able to return the favor by helping her with a lawsuit against the French health authority. Over a year ago, Christine told me she was seriously ill and in constant pain. Even then, she hinted that she couldn’t go on living like that. She suspected she was suffering from the aftereffects of a tick bite. She never expressed to me the suspicion that the pharmaceutical industry she had attacked was seeking to take revenge in a malicious way. Her body forced her to give up, but her spirit remained ready to continue the fight against Big Pharma until the very end.

Thus, she wrote another detailed analysis of Pfizer’s policies regarding its clinical trials for “Comirnaty,” which she is making available to everyone as her legacy. “Assessment of Methodological Practices Implemented in Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Trials with respect to Good Clinical Practice.”

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Christine called me and asked for my help, explaining that she was on her way to Switzerland to end her life there. She asked me to find a trusted person in case she encountered difficulties once she arrived in Switzerland, so I asked attorney Philipp Kruse for help. He spoke with her on the morning of June 1, before Christine took her own life, and according to Philipp Kruse, she walked the final steps of her journey with determination and discipline. I thank Mr. Kruse from the bottom of my heart for this act of friendship. Christine Cotton left us with dignity, fighting to the very end against a monstrous disease, just as courageously as she fought against the monster of the military-pharmaceutical complex.

She achieved a victory through her advocacy work. But it is sad to note that the wounded monster ultimately brought her down through its grip as well. The victory has come at too high a price, but it gives me and many others the energy needed to finally prevent the military-industrial complex from taking complete control over our lives and our democracy. With deep respect and great sorrow, I would like to honor this exemplary, incorruptible, and courageous woman with these words.

Helmut Sterz, June 5, 2026

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