FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Jordan's avatar
Ben Jordan
30m

Yes, rest in peace with all your brothers and sisters who gave their life that others may live.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
25mEdited

I entered the US Army as a rather typical naive youngster truly believing I was involved in a worthwhile, perhaps even noble, effort. When I separated 8 years later I'd come to understand the nature of the cloistered, self serving imbeciles that infest DC, and all too often the highest military ranks. Complicit corporate media is just as repulsive. It has been hard to watch all these fine young people end up maimed and dead amid DC's idiotic conflicts over the last couple decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture