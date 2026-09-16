A few charts for your viewing pleasure.

Interest rate on 5-year treasury bond

The men who run this country strongly resemble an old high school buddy who—shortly after he started receiving large monthly distributions from a trust-fund—became an alcoholic with a severe cocaine habit. Hard reality struck when he lost control of his sports car in a drag race and drove through through a person’s house, almost killing the inhabitant and himself.

Severe inflation of energy and food and all of knock-on effects of unsustainable debt that can no longer be financed are coming, and it is very difficult to see how the world is going to avoid severe economic hardship and even starvation in some regions.

The disasters caused by totally mindless wars with no strategy will likely be greatly amplified by the Super El Nino that is developing in the Pacific. The precedents for how this phenomenon affects human civilization are clear.

2015–2016: Reached a peak of +2.75°C above average. It triggered global weather anomalies, massive marine heatwaves, and was nicknamed the “Godzilla El Niño” by NASA scientists.

1997–1998: Peaked at +2.40°C above average. This event caused severe weather worldwide, including widespread flooding and mudslides across California and parts of South America.

1982–1983: Reached +2.23°C above average. It was one of the most devastating weather events of the 20th century, causing billions of dollars in property damage and major climate-driven disasters across multiple continents.

I hope I will be proven wrong, but I fear that very hard times are in store for humanity. If history serves as any guide, the lunatics who hold power will probably escalate war in order to change the subject from the misery they have inflicted on mankind and either erase or restructure the unsustainable debt they have amassed with all of their insane policies and projects since 2001.

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