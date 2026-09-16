FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Brien's avatar
Brien
5hEdited

After all the exposure in recent years of the simulated reality that has been imposed on us from the Controligarchs using carefully crafted false narratives, some of which have been cultivated for many decades, I’m not sure I believe(any longer) the El Niño/La Nina storyline. Perhaps it is true, perhaps it isn’t.

We must all recognize that most of our so-called knowledge of science is based on Type II Knowledge. Type II Knowledge is defined as ostensible knowledge gained by listening to someone say something(or more often reading what they wrote) and simply choosing to believe it. This is not real knowledge. Real knowledge is Type One. Type I knowledge is gained by doing the work. A good example is a nurse friend of mine who recently retired after a 43 year career as an ICU nurse in a major metropolitan hospital. She is bursting with Type I knowledge regarding acute and critical patient care. During her career she had to deal with an endless stream of young doctors and nurses who came waltzing in to the ICU simply bursting with Type II knowledge.

Often her reaction and response went something like this: “You do that doc, and you will kill the patient”.

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Steve Church's avatar
Steve Church
5h

You betcha!

How is that Epstein Files Transparency Act II doing, anyway?

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