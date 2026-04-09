FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Daniel Wirt's avatar
Daniel Wirt
2h

Tucker Carlson: “Netanyahu launches terror attack on Beirut, destroying Trump’s ceasefire. We need to detach from Israel immediately.” https://x.com/tuckercarlson/status/2042050749677375532?s=61&t=BcRbQIg4-yLIWDE4ASw6UQ

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

That's not the only village they will destroy.

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