FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Maria's avatar
Maria
2hEdited

I think you need to watch Colonel Pete Blaber and Todd Wood on their Common Sense podcast. The situation with Russia was more complicated than just NATO. The Russians in Donbas were being slaughtered by the Azov prior to Russia entering Ukraine.

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2h

I have never fully understood the hatred of Russia by the West. Russia absorbed huge losses fighting Nazi Germany. Additionally, Russia was the first force to reach Germany, ending the war. Russia was an Ally of the Western system during WW2.

Additionally, the Russian people made great strides in abandoning the Soviet system and held elections. Russia also asked to join NATO and wanted to be part of the European system, as it had the right to do so.

The hatred of Russia by the West is undeniably without basis in logic; it's pure hatred.

Few know that Ukraine during WW2 also harbored Nazis; they were considered worse than German Nazis and engaged in abhorrent practices against Russians and other minorities. The West turned a blind eye to Ukrainian Nazis because they were killing Russians.

Russia still holds elections; the dictator Zelensky has stopped all elections. So who's more democratic?

These Neocons and politicians are destroying peace on Earth over unfounded hatred. They are manufacturing war and hatred, I believe, to stay in power. When politicians have an outside enemy to point at, it gives them cover for their own stupidity.

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