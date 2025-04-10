By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new JAMA article by Vanderbilt doctors Jeremy Jacobs and Garrett Booth titled, Unreliable Vaccine Information and the Erosion of Science, slams David Geier’s appointment to lead a national study on vaccines and neurodevelopment—claiming it marks a dangerous erosion of scientific standards. In reality, their piece reads more like a panicked defense of a crumbling false religion.

Here are some highlights from their article along with my response:

“This appointment has provoked alarm among physicians, scientists, and public health experts.”

The so-called “alarm” is really panic from institutions that fear what a real, independent investigation might uncover. For the first time, the vaccine safety narrative isn’t being fully controlled by Big Pharma and vaccine ideologues — they are nervous that their false religion of Vaccine Ideology is set to crumble:

“Geier, alongside his father, has spent decades promoting the false claim that childhood vaccines cause ASD.”

The Geiers were among the first to actually listen to parents, explore biological mechanisms, and push for transparency. Discrediting them doesn’t erase the growing number of peer-reviewed studies showing concerning signals between childhood vaccination and numerous neurodevelopmental disorders including autism:

“Figures like Geier and Robert F. Kennedy Jr... have played a key role in legitimizing fringe perspectives.”

Calling independent voices “fringe” doesn’t make them wrong. Also, suspecting a link between vaccines and autism is not “fringe.” A 2024 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) found that a majority of Americans don’t fully dismiss the idea that vaccines can cause autism:

“Vaccine hesitancy is a persistent and dangerous public health challenge... exacerbated in recent years by politicized unreliable information.”

Vaccine hesitancy didn’t come from Facebook memes, it came from the millions of Americans that witnessed death, disability, and immense harm as a direct result of COVID-19 mRNA injections that were mandated on the population:

“Entrusting these efforts to individuals with well-documented ideological agendas undermines the legitimacy of the research from the outset.”

The irony here is stunning, because that’s exactly what’s happened for decades: vaccine safety research led by people with obvious financial conflicts, revolving-door careers, and explicit ties to the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

The more RFK Jr. and the new HHS uncover, the more the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and its vaccine ideologues will lash out as their belief system crumbles. They may eventually realize that it’s OKAY to conduct proper safety testing on injectable products.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.