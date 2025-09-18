FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tammy Proko's avatar
Tammy Proko
1h

Jimmy Kimmel is a slanderous hack and I would be shocked if the Kirk Family does not sue him and the Network, into the Stone Age.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
1h

F@*k that guy, when you lose a job over lies like the Covid useless, dangerous, POS jab, and then have to hear his 💩, I have zero sympathy for a sold out, captured, elitist corporate prick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture