FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
3h

The entire climate change movement is based upon fraud and is nothing more than a

Money sucking operation from the central government. Science is complete incapable of explaining the ice ages beyond it got cold then it warmed up we think. It’s the weak minded politicians that view this whole scam as a way to winning elections the only thing they truly care about.

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
3h

The late, great Dr. Michael Crichton observed that the global climate hysteria was the greatest scam and fraud in the history of mankind.

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