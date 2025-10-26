As I recently wrote in my essay (Turning Point Spokesman: “No Exit Wound a Miracle”) the lack of an exit wound strongly indicates that Charlie Kirk was not struck in the neck by a bullet fired from a conventional .30-06 Springfield cartridge.

If I were investigating the murder, I would consider the hypothesis that Charlie was shot with a weapon equipped with a suppressor and loaded with a subsonic cartridge to further reduce the sound. Last weekend, I was invited to fire a .308 caliber rifle with this setup, and I was stunned by how muffled the shot was. I fired at a range of 150 yards (with an excellent scope) and hit a target the size of a human torso.

The subsonic cartridge (loaded with a small charge of a fast-burning powder) fires the shot at a velocity less than 1,125 feet per second (the speed of sound at sea level). Such a subsonic projectile could penetrate a human neck and rupture the carotid artery without passing through the neck.

In this scenario, the actual assassin (firing the suppressed rifle) hypothetically coordinated his shot’s timing with someone else firing a conventional (supersonic and loud) .30-06 rifle cartridge. This second shooter, firing from the roof where Tyler Robinson allegedly perched, could aim at an elevated angle over the amphitheater where Kirk was speaking, and the bullet would likely fall on Utah Lake, 2.6 miles away.

The conventional, supersonic cartridge (purportedly fired by Tyler Robinson) would be extremely loud and produce a report—that is, the secondary cracking sound, produced by a sonic boom as the bullet breaks the sound barrier. In this hypothetical scenario, the purpose of the second shooter was to create a red-herring to distract from the closer shooter, firing the much quieter (subsonic) kill shot that ruptured Charlie Kirk’s carotid artery.

If I were an investigator, I would consider this working hypothesis and the possibility that the actual assassin perched on the low roof behind the waterfall, hidden among the trees planted directly in front of the low roof.

IF this hypothetical scenario is in fact what happened, it’s important to understand that the medical examiner should have found .30-06 bullet (probably a heavy soft point) lodged in Charlie Kirk’s neck. To reiterate: Such a bullet’s subsonic velocity would enable it to penetrate his neck and rupture his carotid artery without passing all the way through his neck.

It strikes me as strange the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Medical Examiner has not issued at least a report of preliminary findings to dispel the speculation that is swirling around this care. Autopsy reports are not public record in Utah, and nor are death certificates. However, given that the FBI has already stated that Charlie Kirk was murdered by a gunshot to the neck and that Tyler Robinson is the prime suspect being detained without bail, one wonders why the medical examiner or law enforcement does not state the caliber of the bullet that was found in Charlie Kirk’s neck.

