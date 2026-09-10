FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
3h

Really?......'old men' in power??

How about........SATAN-WORSHIPERS, in power!!

Because I can give you a DAYS-LONG list of 'young politicians', currently in power.......

young and old.......they ALL have ONE thing in common.......

SATAN-WORSHIPING, ANTI-HUMAN/ANTI-LIFE PEDOS!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
3hEdited

Imho, “the same old coin” is one of 30 pieces of silver. Sold out to big pHarma.

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture