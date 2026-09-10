FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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CanadaChick's avatar
CanadaChick
15m

Certainly more questions than answers...but we know it isn't the prescriptions!

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D M's avatar
D M
19m

DR ROGER MCFILLIN > Lindsey Clancy was placed on a psychiatric drug with no FDA approval for postpartum depression. Within 48 hours, she hadn't slept at all. Doctors abruptly stopped the drug, itself a dangerous move, then added a benzodiazepine and Benadryl on top of it.

Nobody had tested whether she could actually metabolize these medications. Specific genetic variants affecting drug metabolism are linked to homicidal thoughts, suicidal ideation, and akathisia, and clinical psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin says the onset "can happen immediately."

In under four months, Clancy went from one prescription to 13 drugs. "The more drugs that you enter into the system, the body, and then you stop them and you start them and you increase doses, you are increasing the likelihood of an adverse event," @DrMcFillin says, adding that "drug induced homicides do occur, especially within these psychiatric drugs.

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