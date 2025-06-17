By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 study published in The Lancet Neurology found a substantial increase in the burden of neurodegenerative diseases from 1990 to 2021. An estimated 3.40 billion people, or 43.1% of the global population, had at least one disorder affecting the nervous system in 2021.

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias showed a 160.8% rise in prevalence and a 168.7% increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), primarily driven by aging populations. Significant increases were also observed for Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, and multiple sclerosis.

Apart from an aging population, since 2021, over 70% of the global population received at least one dose of a neurotoxic COVID-19 “vaccine”—now linked to severe brain damage and 86 serious neuropsychiatric adverse events:

Thus, urgent action is needed to address and reverse the iatrogenic and age-driven rise in neurodegenerative disorders across the global population. Given the limited effectiveness and toxicity of conventional pharmaceutical interventions, natural compounds with neuroprotective and regenerative properties are gaining urgent attention.