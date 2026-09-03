FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Jason's avatar
Jason
6h

1. To delay herd immunity.

2. To create fear and paranoia that this must be more serious than we thought.

3. To create conditions so painful and uncomfortable, that people would submit to the untested injection out of frustration, hoping that if they complied things would return to normal.

4. To assist with the largest transfer of wealth from private family owned businesses to corporations.

5. To test and push legal boundaries utilizing psychological profiles collected from social media and Internet interactions, this data was used to see who would fall for it, who was on the fence and who would resist and study the results to better hone this weapon for the next time they attack our rights, sovereignty, and physical well-being.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
6h

We already knew the entire thing was a sham, but this observation is new to me. It totally makes sense, in spite of the fact that all of their social distancing mandates did very little in reality to stop much spreading. That said, I'm sure it did slow it down at least a little - maybe 10% t0 20%?

I was in Ontario, Canada during the pLandemic, and things like separating cashiers from the customers with clear acrylic barriers was very humorous since the barriers would only shield the cashier from a direct sneeze, etc. For me, the biggest reason for all of those shenanigans was to play with us psychologically, experimenting to see how far into the realm of the ridiculous they could push us before we rebelled and pushed back. Basically, they were preparing us for whatever it is they have planned for the future. They were also testing government and law enforcement to see how brutally they would be willing to treat the general public based on the illusionary belief that it was for the public good.

Instead, they accidentally "vaccinated" a very large percentage of us with an awakening into their intentions, so now we are more awake than ever before.

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