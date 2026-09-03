If you study the criminal mind for as long as I have (since 2003) you become adept at recognizing when individuals and groups are committing acts of fraud. And no one is more given to committing spectacular acts of fraud than virtue-signaling people who feign concern for the welfare of humanity.
Philanthropic virtue-signaling—that is, extravagantly feigning to care about humanity—is a favored tactic of ravening wolves in sheep’s clothing.
A vivid illustration of this is the arch-phony former CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Here she is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women just a few weeks after receiving a text from Anthony Fauci that cytokine storm and fever (known causes of miscarriage) associated with the shot may cause miscarriage.
In the summer of 2020, when I saw the press release that HHS and DoD were purchasing millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the clinical trials were completed, I intuitively recognized the following two acts of fraud.
1). The clinical trials were a sham, and the approval of the heralded vaccine was a fait accompli.
2). The ongoing “contagion control measures” of lockdowns, masking, and social distancing were NOT to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 illness, but to delay (as much as possible) the acquisition of widespread natural immunity.
The ruthless and rapacious people who directed the pandemic response understood that if the vast majority of people—especially young people—went ahead and contracted COVID-19, they would quickly get through the illness, discover it wasn’t such an ordeal after all, and acquire natural immunity.
In other words, whole point of the “contagion control” charade was to retard the acquisition of natural immunity.
To make the dimwitted population as clamorous as possible to be “saved” by the heralded vaccine “Savior,” it was necessary to maximize the disruption and psychological distress caused by the “contagion control” measures.”
What enabled me to see this was my understanding that a surprisingly large proportion of humanity—and especially those who seek political power—have no feeling of allegiance the the truth, and therefore have no compunction about telling the most outrageously dishonorable lies. In short, an alarming number of people are perfect humbugs.
I therefore wasn’t surprised to see Jeffrey Tucker’s recent report on this stunning act of mass deception that destroyed millions of businesses in 2020, including my family pizzeria. Click on the image below to read Jeffrey’s excellent report.
1. To delay herd immunity.
2. To create fear and paranoia that this must be more serious than we thought.
3. To create conditions so painful and uncomfortable, that people would submit to the untested injection out of frustration, hoping that if they complied things would return to normal.
4. To assist with the largest transfer of wealth from private family owned businesses to corporations.
5. To test and push legal boundaries utilizing psychological profiles collected from social media and Internet interactions, this data was used to see who would fall for it, who was on the fence and who would resist and study the results to better hone this weapon for the next time they attack our rights, sovereignty, and physical well-being.
We already knew the entire thing was a sham, but this observation is new to me. It totally makes sense, in spite of the fact that all of their social distancing mandates did very little in reality to stop much spreading. That said, I'm sure it did slow it down at least a little - maybe 10% t0 20%?
I was in Ontario, Canada during the pLandemic, and things like separating cashiers from the customers with clear acrylic barriers was very humorous since the barriers would only shield the cashier from a direct sneeze, etc. For me, the biggest reason for all of those shenanigans was to play with us psychologically, experimenting to see how far into the realm of the ridiculous they could push us before we rebelled and pushed back. Basically, they were preparing us for whatever it is they have planned for the future. They were also testing government and law enforcement to see how brutally they would be willing to treat the general public based on the illusionary belief that it was for the public good.
Instead, they accidentally "vaccinated" a very large percentage of us with an awakening into their intentions, so now we are more awake than ever before.