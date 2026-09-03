If you study the criminal mind for as long as I have (since 2003) you become adept at recognizing when individuals and groups are committing acts of fraud. And no one is more given to committing spectacular acts of fraud than virtue-signaling people who feign concern for the welfare of humanity.

Philanthropic virtue-signaling—that is, extravagantly feigning to care about humanity—is a favored tactic of ravening wolves in sheep’s clothing.

A vivid illustration of this is the arch-phony former CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Here she is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women just a few weeks after receiving a text from Anthony Fauci that cytokine storm and fever (known causes of miscarriage) associated with the shot may cause miscarriage.

In the summer of 2020, when I saw the press release that HHS and DoD were purchasing millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the clinical trials were completed, I intuitively recognized the following two acts of fraud.

1). The clinical trials were a sham, and the approval of the heralded vaccine was a fait accompli.

2). The ongoing “contagion control measures” of lockdowns, masking, and social distancing were NOT to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 illness, but to delay (as much as possible) the acquisition of widespread natural immunity.

The ruthless and rapacious people who directed the pandemic response understood that if the vast majority of people—especially young people—went ahead and contracted COVID-19, they would quickly get through the illness, discover it wasn’t such an ordeal after all, and acquire natural immunity.

In other words, whole point of the “contagion control” charade was to retard the acquisition of natural immunity.

To make the dimwitted population as clamorous as possible to be “saved” by the heralded vaccine “Savior,” it was necessary to maximize the disruption and psychological distress caused by the “contagion control” measures.”

What enabled me to see this was my understanding that a surprisingly large proportion of humanity—and especially those who seek political power—have no feeling of allegiance the the truth, and therefore have no compunction about telling the most outrageously dishonorable lies. In short, an alarming number of people are perfect humbugs.

I therefore wasn’t surprised to see Jeffrey Tucker’s recent report on this stunning act of mass deception that destroyed millions of businesses in 2020, including my family pizzeria. Click on the image below to read Jeffrey’s excellent report.

Share