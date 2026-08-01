FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Carla Howell's avatar
Carla Howell
2h

I am so aligned with you, John. Government is the problem. Dramatically reducing it is the solution.

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
2hEdited

Time after time through history once great societies have been destroyed by the militarism and fiscal recklessness of pathological control freaks who inevitably insinuate their way into positions of power in central government. Mentally diseased individuals are the problem (sociopaths, psychopaths, etc.) along with a credulous, compliant population.

I for one don't think Trump suffers such pathology, he seemed genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the American people during his first term, but he is certainly proving susceptible to manipulation by control freaks in DC and abroad now.

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