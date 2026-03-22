FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
35m

Absolutely everything in the news is a total lie.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
20m

DOORLESS CARP SUBSTACK

“Despite raised awareness to get diagnosed, there is no significant increase in the number of cases or fatality rates linked to bacterial meningitis in the UK”

https://doorlesscarp953.substack.com/p/investigating-connections-between

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