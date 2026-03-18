FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Candice Lynn's avatar
Candice Lynn
1h

There seems to be a global deficiency of integrity, class and honor.

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
1h

Morals, taste, and manners, when was that ever a description of either House of Congress?

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