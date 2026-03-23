The Viennese have a funny saying whose origin is contested. I’ve heard it originated in a cable from the Vienna to Berlin in the spring of 1945 as the Red Army was closing on the city, and Berlin asked for a situation report. A consular or military officer in Vienna replied with the following cable.

Die Lage ist hoffnungslos, aber nicht ernst. The situation is hopeless, but not serious.

I was reminded of this a few minutes ago when a friend sent me the following clip of President Trump speaking to reporters about who will control the Hormuz Straight now that he claims to be communicating with the Iranians about how to stop this immensely destructive war.

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