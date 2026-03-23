"Me & the Ayatollah" Will Control Hormuz Strait
"The situation is hopeless but not serious."
The Viennese have a funny saying whose origin is contested. I’ve heard it originated in a cable from the Vienna to Berlin in the spring of 1945 as the Red Army was closing on the city, and Berlin asked for a situation report. A consular or military officer in Vienna replied with the following cable.
Die Lage ist hoffnungslos, aber nicht ernst.
The situation is hopeless, but not serious.
I was reminded of this a few minutes ago when a friend sent me the following clip of President Trump speaking to reporters about who will control the Hormuz Straight now that he claims to be communicating with the Iranians about how to stop this immensely destructive war.
You should write a hypothetical essay on the horrible situation that occured after Iran nuked several European cities (they sent a missle 2500 miles, further than we thought they were capable), and then perhaps I will read the nonsense you consistently are vomiting out these days. Until then, I will assume you are ok with an apoctalyptic regime having nukes. These are not the same people in other Muslim countries (Pakistan) or even North Korea. These are apocalyptic religous fanatics. But becuase of your haughty nature you will never admit that or ever write that essay.
Gotta disagree with you on this one John. I'm actually surprised you don't see the logic considering we usually see eye to eye. But I've been waiting since 1979 for this to happen. Jimmy Carter's big mistake. The way Iran is shooting off missiles at anyone & everyone, shows what would happen if they ever got a nuclear bomb. If someone says "Death To America" & we're building a bomb to do just that, is it logical or safe to not believe them? If someone left a comment saying "Death to U" & I'm coming with a gun, wouldn't you call 911? Do you REALLY think you could go to the Middle East & talk them out of cutting your head off with poetry? I will tell you, I thought like that until I went to Paris, France in 1993 & got beat up by a man on the sidewalk, who I thought was French, but I was told by my Superman Parisian guy on a motorcycle who saved me, that that man had been Algerian, not French. The whole world does not live by the logic & rules in your head John. What will you do then? Women are taught from a young age, "If you walk down a dark-alley, you deserve what you get." Meaning don't be stupid, you are your first line of defense. At what point, does Noble Poetry become Disastrous Denial? My mother would tell my father that he lived in an Ivory Tower. Et tu aussi Jean? 😉