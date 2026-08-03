FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Paul Vann's avatar
John Paul Vann
9m

Ask Mossad.. Charlie was assassinated because he was deemed a threat to Israel's plan..

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Monique's avatar
Monique
11m

No. https://rumble.com/v7d72so-as-fake-as-fake-can-be-the-kirk-incident-283.html

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