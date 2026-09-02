by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

So far in 2026, there have been ZERO confirmed measles deaths and at least THREE MMR vaccine-linked deaths in the United States.

Yet Americans hear virtually nothing about deaths occurring after MMR vaccination. Instead, the captured mass media blasted out headlines claiming that two children in Pennsylvania had died from measles—claims that have since fallen apart under scrutiny. Meanwhile, three highly concerning MMR-linked deaths have already appeared in VAERS this year:

2026 U.S. MMR VACCINE DEATH REPORTS (VAERS): 3

The first case involves a 1-year-old boy who suffered fatal cardiac arrest just one day after receiving MMR. The extraordinarily short interval makes the report impossible to simply dismiss as some distant event occurring long after vaccination. Along with MMR, he was also subjected to a battery of four additional vaccines—Varivax, Havrix, Vaxelis, and Prevnar 20—for five vaccines total at the same visit. The child was hyper-vaccinated and died the following day.

The second case is even more biologically concerning. A 1-year-old girl died from disseminated rubella after receiving MMR. She reportedly had an undiagnosed primary immunodeficiency when she was vaccinated.

This matters because MMR does not contain an inert rubella antigen. It contains a live attenuated rubella virus designed to replicate in a controlled manner and generate immunity. In a person with severe immune dysfunction, however, the immune system can fail to adequately contain or eliminate the attenuated virus. Instead of remaining limited, vaccine-strain virus can persist and disseminate into tissues throughout the body leading to multi-organ failure.

The third case may be the most remarkable of all. A 76-year-old woman developed measles vaccine-associated pneumonia after receiving MMR, progressed to severe respiratory failure, and died after a 16-day hospitalization.

Critically, vaccine-strain measles was detected in her respiratory tract, including pulmonary samples. In other words, this was not simply a patient who happened to test positive for measles after vaccination. Molecular testing identified the vaccine strain itself.

The measles component of MMR is also a live attenuated virus. In immunocompromised individuals, the weakened virus can escape normal immune control, continue replicating, and produce serious systemic disease. When that process involves the lungs, it can produce measles pneumonitis or pneumonia, impair oxygen exchange, and progress to respiratory failure.

2026 U.S. MEASLES DEATHS: 0

Now contrast those three reports with what happened in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania officials announced two “measles-associated deaths,” but the CDC refused to add them to the national measles death count, stating that the available information “does not establish whether measles caused or contributed to the deaths or whether the individuals died from other causes while infected with measles.”

The first infant did not die from measles according to the coroner’s assessment of the primary cause of death. The child suffered a ruptured or lacerated spleen with catastrophic internal bleeding. Despite that, the death was publicly promoted as “measles-associated.”

The second Pennsylvania case remains even less clear. No case details have been released, no cause of death has been provided, and there has been no confirmation of measles involvement. It may be an entirely fabricated “measles death” pending the release of such information.

CONCLUSION

That leaves an extraordinary contrast in 2026: ZERO confirmed U.S. measles deaths, while at least THREE deaths have already been reported following MMR vaccination.

One involved fatal cardiac arrest the day after vaccination.

One involved fatal disseminated rubella after administration of a live rubella-containing vaccine.

And one involved fatal measles vaccine-associated pneumonia with vaccine-strain measles detected in the respiratory tract.

VAERS is widely recognized to be substantially underreported. A federally funded investigation led by Lazarus et al. found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events may be reported to national surveillance systems. In other words, there are likely far more 2026 MMR vaccine deaths.

These three 2026 reports also arrive against the backdrop of our recent nationwide study of MMR/MMRV-associated mortality in VAERS, where we found hundreds of sudden deaths among infants and toddlers within days of MMR vaccination—2,657% more deaths than measles itself. The fatal presentations included sudden infant death syndrome and unexplained sudden death, cardiac arrest, seizures, respiratory distress, encephalitis, and severe febrile illness.

The captured mass media will blast an alleged measles death across the country before the underlying facts are even known. But when a toddler dies one day after MMR, or when vaccine-strain virus itself is implicated in a fatal illness, the silence is deafening.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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