FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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AM Moon's avatar
AM Moon
7h

Those poor families. Just believing they are doing the “right thing” until they are blindsided by the dangerous truth of these pharmaceutical products.

It is the mothers (and families) of the vaccine injured versus the pharmaceutical companies. Who here has the incentive to lie and manipulate data? Believe the mothers. Every single time.

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
7h

Still wondering why everyone finger points to overvaxxing kids, as clear evidence is in exploding numbers of cancers and neurological conditions. Somehow the elders are overlooked, as shooting toxins into bloodstreams of (long-exposed to toxic environments) aging bodies is a hairbrained marketing concept of “protection”. Inversion of truth? Evidence just gets buried? Appears depopulation and saving social security are dominating these decisions.

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