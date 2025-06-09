As reported yesterday by my colleague and co-author, Nic Hulscher, Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot Is Literally Named After Violent Death.

mNEXSPIKE is Moderna’s brandname for its new generation of mRNA vaccine. As Nic pointed out, “Nex” is the Latin word for “violent death.”

It’s also notable that the English word “spike” derives from “spiculum”—the Latin word for a spear used by Roman infantry.

In other words, NEXSPIKE may be interpreted literally as Moderna’s new “Death Spear.”

The branding reminds me of the world of heavy metal music, with its frequent use of archaic expressions for violent death. I was already thinking this when I did a search for “Nex spiculum” and got a result for “Spiculum Iratus” from the Encyclopedia Metallum—a heavy metal encyclopedia.

Spiculum Iratus is a metal band from College City, California with hits such as “A Procession of Flagellants,” “Monuments of Decimation,” and “Summa Anti-Theologica.”

“Angry Spear” seems to be a reference to the Roman soldier who speared Christ on the cross.

Look for Moderna’s new “Death Spike” vaccine at a concert venue near you!

