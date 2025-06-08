Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot Is Literally Named After Violent Death
mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE
As most of you know, the FDA just approved mNEXSPIKE — Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 mRNA shot—without a single placebo-controlled trial. This directly contradicts recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”
BREAKING: FDA Goes Rogue — Approves Moderna’s Next-Gen COVID-19 mRNA Injection Without Placebo-Controlled Trial
Most concerning is that the package insert for mNEXSPIKE reports a 2.7% serious adverse event rate. That means approximately 1 in every 37 people who receive the shot may suffer a life-threatening injury, hospitalization, or death.
And then there’s the name itself.
In Latin, the word “NEX” doesn’t just mean “death.” It refers specifically to violent or unlawful death—murder, execution, or slaughter. Roman legal and military texts used it to describe judicial killings, combat fatalities, and state-ordered executions—as found in the writings of Cicero, Caesar, Virgil, and Suetonius.
Combine that with the military origins of Moderna’s mRNA platform—developed with early funding from DARPA:
And the branding becomes clear:
mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE
You can’t make this up.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
“...the FDA just approved mNEXSPIKE — Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 mRNA shot—without a single placebo-controlled trial. This directly contradicts recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”
WTF HHS…get control of YOUR SUBORDINATE.
The FDA is BROKEN.
MAHA my ass.
If the poor choice of naming wasn't intentional, Moderna needs to fire their marketing and branding department. If it was intentional . . . I am without words.