James Bryson
1h

“...the FDA just approved mNEXSPIKE — Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 mRNA shot—without a single placebo-controlled trial. This directly contradicts recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”

WTF HHS…get control of YOUR SUBORDINATE.

The FDA is BROKEN.

MAHA my ass.

Tami Bone
1h

If the poor choice of naming wasn't intentional, Moderna needs to fire their marketing and branding department. If it was intentional . . . I am without words.

