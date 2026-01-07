FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
21m

Monsanto wants all the lawsuits for mRNA injury and death??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
17m

Monsanto is just One Greedy MOTHER FUCKER!

In the meantime They are going to still continue Their ongoing efforts to Kill Us All.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture