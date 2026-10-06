by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As plague hysteria begins spreading across headlines around the world, there is one detail almost nobody is talking about: governments and military biodefense programs have already poured major resources into developing dozens of plague vaccines.

More than 21 plague-vaccine candidates are under development, spanning mRNA, self-amplifying RNA, recombinant protein, viral-vector, live-attenuated and other technologies.

Why were governments and military biodefense programs already investing so heavily in plague vaccines before the current plague hysteria erupted?

Some of the major programs include:

Needless to say, I would NOT take an experimental plague vaccine. I’d rather take my chances with doxycycline and its documented 97% SURVIVAL RATE:

That number comes from an actual randomized human clinical trial. Researchers enrolled 65 patients with plague and randomized 30 to doxycycline and 35 to gentamicin. Among the doxycycline-treated patients, 29 of 30 survived (97%). The only doxycycline-treated patient who died did so during the first two days of treatment after presenting with advanced disease.

Even if a modified plague strain were released and was resistant to doxycycline, that would not suddenly make it resistant to every other antibiotic. We still have numerous treatment options spanning multiple antibiotic classes. And in the highly unlikely scenario that none of the standard drugs worked, researchers could rapidly screen the strain against large libraries of approved, investigational, and repurposed antibacterial compounds to identify agents that could still stop it.

According to Russian authorities, there is currently no plague outbreak, and reports of a laboratory accident are false. But the scale of the response does not match those claims. Nearly 200 contacts were reportedly placed under observation, more than 60 institute employees were isolated, access was restricted at multiple hospitals, and the FSB was reportedly involved.

Nevertheless, a classical plague pandemic in modern times would be almost impossible, as we are not living in the Middle Ages. The only possible exception would be a deliberately engineered, military-grade Yersinia pestis strain designed to spread more efficiently between people, cause more severe disease, and evade existing treatments. Even that would likely not become a pandemic.

Only time will reveal what actually happened in Irkutsk.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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