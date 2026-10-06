FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
1h

And it's not a one-time coincidence; it happens every time something new is released, I mean, found.

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
1h

Always look at the grqnt money and patents was the lesson we learned from the Covid Audit:

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

Justia + keyword identifies these patents to catch the globalists or hegemony planting the "research"

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