On June 19, 2025, over 180 global operatives of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex gathered in Seoul for the 2025 IVI Global Vaccine Forum to discuss “Present and Future of mRNA and Other Vaccine Platform Technologies.” The primary topics included self-amplifying replicon mRNA injections, microneedle patch “vaccines”, AI-engineered genetic injections, and the race to accelerate mRNA development.

Sponsored by EuBiologics, co-hosted by the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Korea’s CDC (KDCA), the forum consisted of pandemic profiteers, gene therapy peddlers, and global health bureaucrats. Below is a session-by-session breakdown of what they’re planning next:

Opening Session: The Indoctrination Begins

Speakers: Dr. Dokeun Kim, Director General of the Center for Vaccine Research at the Korea National Institute of Health under KDCA and Dr. Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

Set the tone: “mRNA is the future” — not just for pandemics, but for everything (autoimmune disease, cancer, etc.).

Sanjay Singh heavily promoted the extremely dangerous self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) replicon platform.

Session 1: CEPI’s mRNA Domination Plan

Speakers: Dr. Martina Ochs, Project Leader of the mRNA Program at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Prof. Dan Barouch, William Bosworth Castle Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School,

CEPI’s Martina Ochs revealed plans to use mRNA to “prepare” for future outbreaks — i.e., pre-authorized genetic vaccines waiting for the next declared emergency. Emphasized “the need for speed” when developing mRNA shots.

Harvard’s Dan Barouch falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines “saved 20 million lives in 2021”, then pitched correlates of protection to fine-tune future mRNA updates for respiratory viruses — including potential for routine intranasal or seasonal gene injections.

Session 2: AI-Engineered Vaccines + Mobile Factories

Speakers: Dr. Robert Paris, Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head at Moderna, Prof. Minkyung Baek of Seoul National University, and Dr. Sang Hwan Seo, Director at IVI

AI-designed vaccines — merging artificial intelligence with synthetic biology to design shots in days, not years.

Moderna’s Robert Paris pushed expanding mRNA to chronic diseases — another mass market expansion.

Mobile mRNA manufacturing (“DeCAFx”) projects presented as "decentralization" — but really a global template for on-demand gene shot production in every region.

Session 3: Microneedle Patches & Self-Amplifying RNA

Speakers: Prof. Gerald McInerney of Karolinska Institutet, Dr. Hae-Jin Hu, Research Director at QuadMedicine, and Prof. Hyukjin Lee of Seoul National University

Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA) hailed as more efficient.

Microneedle Array Patch (MAP) promoted as a pain-free, “equity-friendly” vaccine — but it’s a step toward unmonitored home gene therapy, bypassing medical supervision. The Gates Foundation has funded a method to implant permanent quantum dots to verify vaccination status using MAP technology.

New lipid nanoparticles presented as ways to penetrate more tissues, more efficiently. What's not said: easier penetration also means greater biodistribution — including to the brain and reproductive organs.

Session 4: Korea’s Race to Mass-Produce mRNA

Speakers: Prof. Jae-Hwan Nam, CEO of SML Biopharm, Dr. Younchul Shin, Head of Development at GC Biopharma, and Dr. Yongwook Park, Senior Vice President at SK bioscience

Panel of biotech execs discussing mass production, public-private partnerships, and pandemic-scale rollout models.

The Agenda Is Clear

This was a global coordination meeting for the normalization of genetic manipulation, organized by the very agencies and corporations that profited off COVID-19. As expected, there was NO discussion of the immense dangers of mRNA technology, despite over 700 peer-reviewed studies revealing their serious biological risks.

They want:

AI-designed, rapidly authorized, untested gene therapies.

SaRNA and MAPs to enable silent, repeated delivery.

Mobile factories ready to launch the next round on command.

Permanent infrastructure for population-wide genetic modulation.

You can watch the full Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex meeting here:

