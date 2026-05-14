On May 12, 2026, on the invitation of Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, I was invited to testify—along with other experts— to the European Union Parliament about why the WHO can no longer be trusted to provide guidance about public health, especially in the matter of emerging infections diseases.

With Dr. Hubmer-Mogg on the Esplanade Solidarność in front of EU Parliament.

I guess I wasn’t entirely surprised by the vulgar and mendacious banner at which Maria is pointing. My Armenian taxi driver in Brussels wryly observed that the EU Parliament is “the Mask of Democracy in Action.” We’re still waiting for the disclosure of EU President Ursula von der Leyen’s secret negotiations with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to purchase 1.8 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine—to be injected into all the inhabitants of the EU whether they wanted to be injected or not— with the deal estimated at over €35 billion, The contract involved a price of approximately €19.50 per dose, according to reported leaks. DEMOCRACY IN ACTION!

We presented our findings in a special event hosted by MEP Christine Anderson (Germany).

In the coming days, I will post recordings of the testimony of Dr. Hubmer-Mogg and the Swiss attorney, Philipp Kruse, both of whom offered many illuminating details about how the WHO works.

For now, I would like to share the recording of my own testimony. Please watch it and share it with your friends.

Share