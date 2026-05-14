FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Kerri larson mandick's avatar
Kerri larson mandick
7h

Gates should be banned from. Public health

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
7h

The net is tightening round the perpetrators of the SARS-CoV-2 scam...Keep up the good work..!

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