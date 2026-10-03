FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lori's avatar
Lori
3h

Great study! I don't know how you do it Nicolas getting all this research out to us so fast plus all else that your job requires. You are amazing!

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Fitness
3hEdited

Brought to you by Creapure. You have to be really careful about stuff that comes from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition on this topic. It's got a long history on this, and a long history of misrepresenting information. The devil is very much in the detail:

"Because creatine increases intracellular water within muscle, some of the increase in lean mass may reflect increased cellular hydration rather than solely new muscle tissue."

It's almost certainly water. Lean mass doesn't automatically mean muscle. Lean mass is anything that's not fat.

For those interested we have a number of articles on this subject, including talking about the new interest in "10g" which appeared a few years back. Check out fitnesstroll on here.

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