by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A newly published study out of UC Davis has uncovered a stunning problem hiding inside foods marketed as being made with avocado oil: 89% of avocado-oil-labeled products tested had chemical profiles inconsistent with authentic avocado oil. They analyzed oils extracted from 74 commercially sold chips, salad dressings, and mayonnaise products labeled as containing avocado or olive oil, using fatty-acid and sterol markers referenced against Codex Alimentarius standards.

The results were especially striking for avocado oil. Among avocado-oil-labeled products, 93% of chip samples failed authenticity criteria, 100% of salad dressings failed, and 71% of mayonnaise samples failed. In total, just 6 of 54 avocado-oil-labeled samples were classified as compositionally consistent with authentic avocado oil.

The product identities below come from the UC Davis-linked product list corresponding to the study’s numbered samples. Each product was represented by two separately purchased lots. For readability, I label lots that were compositionally consistent with authentic avocado oil as REAL AVOCADO OIL and lots that were compositionally inconsistent as ADULTERATED:

Boulder Canyon — Avocado Oil Classic Sea Salt Kettle Style Potato Chips: ADULTERATED — both lots Lesser Evil — Moonions Intergalactic Onion Made with Organic Avocado Oil: 1 REAL / 1 ADULTERATED Simply Tostitos — Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Tortilla Chips: 1 REAL / 1 ADULTERATED Siete — Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Potato Chips Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Siete — Maiz Sea Salt Corn Tortilla Chips Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Kettle Brand — Sea Salt with a Hint of Pink Peppercorn Chips Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Kettle Brand — Apple Cider Vinegar Chips Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Jackson’s — Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips: ADULTERATED — both lots Jackson’s — Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Potato Chips Only with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Sprouts — Organic Sea Salt & A Hint of Lime Tortilla Chips Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Sprouts — Kettle Style Potato Chips Made with 100% Avocado Oil Sea Salt: ADULTERATED — both lots Sensible Portions — Garden Veggie Straws Made with Avocado Oil Sea Salt: ADULTERATED — both lots Bettergoods — Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips Fried in 100% Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Good Health — Kettle Style Avocado Oil Potato Chips Sea Salt: ADULTERATED — both lots Sprouts — Balsamic Vinaigrette with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Primal Kitchen — Avocado Oil & Vinegar Vinaigrette & Marinade: ADULTERATED — both lots Primal Kitchen — Italian Dressing & Marinade Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Chosen Foods — Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Chosen Foods — Zesty Italian Dressing & Marinade Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Briannas — Classic Balsamic Vinaigrette Made with 100% Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Chosen Foods — Vegan Mayo Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Chosen Foods — Classic Mayo Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Primal Kitchen — Real Mayonnaise Made with Avocado Oil: ADULTERATED — both lots Sir Kensington’s — Avocado Oil Mayonnaise: ADULTERATED — both lots BetterBody Foods — 100% Avocado Oil Mayo: ADULTERATED — both lots Grove AvoYeah! — Mayo Sauce Made with Avocado Oil: REAL AVOCADO OIL — both lots Grove AvoYeah! — Garlic Aioli Sauce Made with Avocado Oil: REAL AVOCADO OIL — both lots

The study physically extracted the oils from the finished foods and analyzed their fatty-acid and sterol composition using gas chromatography with flame-ionization detection (GC-FID). Many avocado-oil products showed profiles inconsistent with authentic avocado oil, including low palmitic and palmitoleic acids and elevated sterol markers associated with other vegetable oils. The authors said these patterns were consistent with substitution or dilution with vegetable oils.

One sample was particularly remarkable: its fatty-acid profile contained 52.5% linoleic acid and 6.5% alpha-linolenic acid, while oleic acid was only 24.8%—a pattern investigators said was consistent with soybean oil composition. Many other avocado-oil-labeled samples clustered chemically near comparator products containing canola, corn, soybean, and/or sunflower oils rather than authentic avocado oil.

The contrast with olive oil was dramatic. 90% of olive-oil chip samples and 100% of the olive-oil salad dressings and mayonnaise samples were classified as consistent with authentic olive oil. The authors noted that olive oil has more established standards and considerably more developed regulatory oversight than avocado oil.

Those paying a premium for processed foods prominently marketed as containing avocado oil appear to have been seriously duped.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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