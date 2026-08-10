FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
10h

It would be good to also publish the products that met the standard. That would be giving kudos to those companies that do go by what they say.

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Sweet Mama's avatar
Sweet Mama
10h

I guess our labeling laws are completely worthless....? I'm tempted to gather a bunch of my receipts for a couple of these items and send copies to the company demanding a refund for their falsely labeled junk. SMDH

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