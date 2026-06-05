FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
5h

THANK YOU Nicolas for this PRICELESS report!!! Now the question: where to buy the mushroom spores in order to grow them in the garden, if possible???

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Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
5h

Expect mushrooms to be banned, pharma will be looking at how to do it, now; just in case.

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