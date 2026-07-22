FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
25m

I have been hearing similar for a couple of years now. Is it chicken or egg? Does the low bacteria level depresse the immune system and encourage cancer? Or does the cancer somehow destroy the good bacteria? What can we as regular people do to increase the burden of good bacteria? I keep reading about fermented foods and I try to eat some regularly. But my husband who has been battling aggressive cancer for the past year and a half absolutely refuses to eat any of the good fermented foods. It's a conundrum but he's actually in remission now using both conventional toxic treatments and Ivermectin and mebendazole. I certainly hope this matter gets looked into much deeper. I know the early people who talked about this were scoffed at

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
27m

I think this finding will prove to be one of the most important keystones of medical science. Thank you for reporting on it, Nicholas!

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