FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
1h

This is important. I’d like to know about where the study took place, what the sample was, and if they had a control group. We all should be aware that everyone is being affected by radiation. We also know children are much more susceptible to harmful effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
1h

Glad to have these articles. About smart meters, what to DO is my question. I pay $20/month to have one meter read in person rather than being beeped. (I am far from being a high income person.) The other meter is just outside my much-used kitchen. There is no option tfor an in-person reading, not that I could afford it. Any suggestions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture