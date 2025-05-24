FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
3h

Thanks for the usable facts Nicholas. The pro-vaxxers in my circle of influence are growing quieter now daily, thanks to you and your colleagues. Either they are becoming convinced...OR...their brains are wasting away. Likely both are happening contemporaneously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rick Foster's avatar
Rick Foster
3h

Our leaders KNEW.. Let that sink in...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture