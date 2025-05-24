by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new Korean government-backed study titled, Mortality in severe serious adverse events following heterologous and homologous prime-boost vaccination strategies for SARS-CoV-2: A retrospective cohort study, was just published in the journal PLoS One:

Here’s what they found:

Overall Mortality Among Patients with Severe Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

Out of 358 patients who suffered severe SAEs post-vaccination, 160 died within 42 days, yielding a 42-day case-fatality rate of 44.7%.

Breakdown by vaccine strategy:

Heterologous “Mix n’ Match” (viral vector + mRNA): 36 deaths / 63 cases = 57.1% mortality

Homologous viral vector: 34 deaths / 75 cases = 45.3%

Homologous mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna): 90 deaths / 220 cases = 40.9%

Mixing Vaccine Types Significantly Increased Mortality Risk

Patients who received a heterologous prime-boost regimen (viral vector followed by mRNA) and suffered a severe adverse event had a 71.9% higher risk of dying within 42 days than those who received two or more doses of viral vector vaccine.

Vaccination Site Strongly Associated with Death Risk

Patients vaccinated outside of centralized vaccination centers experienced significantly higher mortality after severe SAEs:

Medical institutions (e.g., clinics/hospitals): aHR: 2.776 — Nearly 3x higher mortality

Nursing homes / long-term care: aHR: 4.374 — Over 4x higher mortality

Community health centers: aHR: 3.945 — Nearly 4x higher mortality



Fraiman et al reanalyzed the Pfizer and Moderna trials, and found a serious adverse event rate of 1 in 800 COVID-19 vaccine recipients. According to this Korean government-backed study, around 45% of those individuals may die within 42 days.

This supports the conservative U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death estimate of 470,000–600,000:

A few days ago, Joe Rogan mentioned my X post showing this graphic, and that the COVID-19 vaccines have resulted in more American casualties than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam combined:

This means that the world is waking up to the extreme dangers of the COVID-19 genetic injections. The question is no longer if they are dangerous—it’s how much longer governments will pretend they’re not.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.