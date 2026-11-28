by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A remarkable study published in eLife demonstrates the powerful neuroplasticity-promoting properties of psilocin, the active compound formed when the body metabolizes psilocybin.

Researchers exposed human cortical neurons to psilocin for just 10 minutes before examining changes in neuronal growth, gene expression, and synaptic function.

Rapid and Sustained Neuronal Growth

Within just 24 hours of psilocin exposure, researchers observed:

41% INCREASE in total nerve branch length

48% INCREASE in local nerve branch intersections

40% INCREASE in total nerve branch intersections

Remarkably, these effects persisted well beyond the initial 10-minute exposure.

Even after 48 hours, total nerve branch length and total branch intersections remained 29% greater than those of untreated cells.

The microscopy images demonstrate the striking differences in neuronal growth and branching between untreated and psilocin-exposed human brain cells:

A 73% Increase in “Fertilizer for the Brain”

Researchers also observed a 73% increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) density following just 10 minutes of psilocin exposure.

BDNF is often referred to as “fertilizer for the brain” because of its critical role in neuronal growth, survival, synaptic plasticity, learning, and memory.

The researchers demonstrated that psilocin activates serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, triggering downstream biological signaling pathways involved in neuronal growth and plasticity.

Could This Help Explain the Remarkable Improvements Observed in Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease?

These findings may provide biological clues to a remarkable case report published in Frontiers in Neuroscience in May 2026:

The report documented a woman in her 80s with advanced Alzheimer’s disease who regained multiple lost abilities following a single dose of psilocybin mushrooms.

The patient had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for approximately 10 years and had experienced profound functional decline.

Following the initial administration, researchers documented:

Recovery of autobiographical memory

Recovery of conversational speech

Increased emotional responsiveness

Recovery of independent walking

Restoration of bladder control

Improved ability to dress herself independently

Just 19 hours after administration, the patient spontaneously began speaking about her life for approximately four hours.

Further research is urgently needed as millions of people worldwide continue to suffer from devastating neurological disorders for which no cure currently exists.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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