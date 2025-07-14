FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Adam Taylor
20m

What?! And not listen to the "experts" who tell us not to go out without our SPF 999999. Those were the same people who said to stop eating butter and eggs - that red meat will kill you, and 11 servings of grains a day is a good thing.

Cassandra
34m

I wonder about the other benefits not specifically looked at in this study.

Assuredly many. I wonder if grow lights indoors would help?

