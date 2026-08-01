FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Laura Teasley's avatar
Laura Teasley
37m

So you unblocked this person and challenged him to read actual data and publish the truth rather than his own opinion. Yeah, sure, like that is going to happen…….

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
23m

Very good answer although this person probably won't read it because he prefers his own make believe reality. I love how you always provide the citations . I hope he's getting ready to get his next booster for the fall.

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