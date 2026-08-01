By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The left-wing media who featured Dr. Anthony Fauci hundreds of times during the pandemic has chosen to defend him as a hero, however, most have ignored his Moderna mRNA vaccine-associated pulmonary infarction resulting from pulmonary embolism a blood clot requiring treatment with Eliquis. Unsurprisingly, NewsGuard reached out asserting this is not a vaccine side effect.

NewsGuard isn’t a news organization — it’s a ratings cartel that brands itself as an arbiter of truth while serving as a propaganda machine for vaccine industry narratives.

Founded by Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, the outfit employs “analysts” to slap red or green ratings on websites, with the red label effectively functioning as a digital scarlet letter designed to choke off ad revenue and search visibility for outlets that report any information on vaccine safety.

On COVID vaccines, NewsGuard has been relentlessly one-sided. They’ve labeled any reporting about vaccine injuries, VAERS data, myocarditis in young men, or the suppression of early treatment protocols as “misinformation.” Their news pieces read like Pfizer press releases — emphasizing vaccine efficacy while downplaying or outright ignoring the growing body of adverse event data. They’ve actively worked with social media platforms and ad networks to demonetize and shadow-ban independent journalists, doctors, and researchers who raised legitimate safety concerns. The irony is thick: an organization purporting to combat “disinformation” systematically suppresses the very scientific debate that’s supposed to distinguish science from dogma. NewsGuard doesn’t guard news — it guards a false “safe and effective” narrative, and the pharmaceutical industry’s balance sheet is the beneficiary.

GREGORY

However, the article did not mention that multiple large peer-reviewed studies have found no evidence of a link between the Moderna COVID vaccine and pulmonary embolisms:

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-0988

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23006825

MCCULLOUGH

These two studies did not rule out an association of mRNA vaccination with venous thromboembolism.

Botton et al used a French Registry used very narrow observation windows: “The exposure period, defined as the 3 weeks after each of the first, second, and third doses of the vaccines, was subdivided into 3 subperiods of 1 week to obtain relative incidence (RI) estimates for each subperiod. A further subinterval corresponding to the day of vaccination (day 0) was also included. All other observation times were considered as baseline periods.”

Blood clots take time to develop in response to the Spike protein produced from long-lasting mRNA as Spike builds in blood and the lining of blood vessels the clots form. Spike is found inside blood clots. When a thrombus forms it may take weeks to months before it is large enough to cause symptoms. In Fauci’s case the blood clot caused chest pain about six months after his shot. That is consistent with my observations in clinical practice with hundreds of similar cases.

Shoaibi et al used Medicare data evaluating 90 days before and after the primary series. Again this is too short to fully describe the longer term risks of vaccine blood clots. Among 3.3 million medicare recipients there were 1684 and 2622 blood clots reported after the primary series and the booster, respectively. Because far fewer patients took boosters and the pre vaccination risk period was also a post primary series risk period, the analysis is completely invalid. To make matters, worse the likely vaccinated authors cherry picked only 179 cases to review for causality. There are many papers such as this where bias creeps in subtly because authors and editors are fearful of promoting vaccine hesitancy.

GREGORY

Moreover, the article did not appear to explain how the Moderna COVID vaccine could plausibly cause a serious side effect five months later, as Fauci received his two doses on Dec. 22, 2020, and Jan. 21, 2021, and reported the infarction on July 19, 2021. As Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a February 2021 video released by the hospital, “There’s not been a serious [vaccine] side effect in history that hasn’t occurred within six weeks of getting the dose.”

MCCULLOUGH

Discredited vaccine promoter Dr Paul Offit is ignoring hundreds of papers on the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. Blood clots occurring months or even years after COVID-19 vaccination represent one of the most systematically downplayed adverse events of the entire campaign. The spike protein itself—whether delivered via mRNA or adenoviral vector—is the primary pathogenic agent, and evidence has accumulated showing it can persist in tissues and circulation far longer than the "few days" narrative initially claimed. A study from Circulation (2022) documented spike protein detectable in exosomes up to four months post-vaccination, while independent pathologists have identified amyloid-like microclots in blood samples from vaccinated individuals that resist normal fibrinolysis, as described by Pretorius et al. in Cardiovascular Diabetology. These microclots, rich in fibrin and inflammatory molecules, essentially create a chronic, smoldering thrombotic state—not the acute, obvious clotting of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) that made headlines early on, but a subtler, persistent hypercoagulability that can manifest as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, or ischemic stroke months after the fact. The VAERS database, despite its known underreporting limitations (commonly estimated at 1–10% capture rate), shows thousands of thrombosis-related adverse events logged well beyond the 42-day window that the CDC originally used to define "post-vaccination" complications, effectively rendering late-onset events invisible in official safety analyses.

The biologic plausibility is straightforward: if Spike protein or its encoding mRNA persists in blood exosomes and endothelial cells for years, the vascular endothelium remains in a state of inflammation and dysfunction, upregulating von Willebrand factor, downregulating ADAMTS13, and promoting fibrin formation and platelet aggregation—a mechanism that doesn't shut off on a convenient regulatory timeline simply because Offit wants to ignore the truth.

🔬 Spike Protein Persistence

Ogata et al. (2022) — Circulation. “Circulating Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Vaccine Antigen Detected in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients.” Documented spike protein detectable in plasma and exosomes up to several months post-vaccination.

Patterson et al. (2021) — Frontiers in Immunology. Found spike protein in CD16+ monocytes up to 15 months post-infection; the same vascular-inflammatory mechanisms apply to vaccine-derived spike, which shares structural and functional properties with the wild-type protein.

Röltgen et al. (2022) — Nature. Showed persistent spike antigen in germinal centers and tissues long after vaccination, challenging the rapid-clearance narrative.

Brogna et al. (2023) — Proteomics Clinical Applications. “Detection of recombinant Spike protein in the blood of individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: Possible molecular mechanisms.” This study used mass spectrometry to definitively identify vaccine-derived spike protein in the blood of vaccinated individuals. Key findings: Spike protein detected in blood plasma weeks to months post-vaccination Confirmed the spike was recombinant (vaccine-derived), not from natural infection Proposed mechanisms for systemic distribution, including reverse transcription of mRNA and subsequent spike expression in unintended tissues Documented spike presence in individuals with adverse events including clotting disorders, neurological symptoms, and myocarditis

Brogna et al. (2023) — International Journal of Molecular Sciences. “A Possible Mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia: The Interaction Between Spike Protein and Platelet Factor 4.” This companion paper specifically addressed the clotting question, demonstrating that vaccine-derived spike protein binds to platelet factor 4 (PF4), the same mechanism underlying heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, triggering the catastrophic platelet activation cascade seen in VITT. The implication is that any persistent spike in circulation carries ongoing thrombotic risk, not merely an acute short-term phenomenon..

Yale School of Medicine / Iwasaki et al. (preprint, 2023) — Led by Akiko Iwasaki’s lab, this study found circulating spike protein in the blood of individuals with post-vaccination symptoms at extended time points. Critically, spike was detectable in some vaccinated individuals who never had a known SARS-CoV-2 infection, confirming that the vaccine alone can produce persistent spike antigenemia. The study linked spike persistence to ongoing symptoms, including neurological and vascular complaints, providing direct evidence against the claim that vaccine-derived spike is rapidly cleared.

Hulscher et al (2026) — Med Archives, Pfizer mRNA and Spike protein circulating in blood in a patient with vaccine induced pulmonary embolism 3.5 years after the booster

🩸 Microclots and Amyloid Fibrin

Pretorius et al. (2021) — Cardiovascular Diabetology. “Prevalence of readily detected amyloid blood clots in ‘unclotted’ Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and COVID-19 plasma: a preliminary report.” The foundational paper identifying amyloid-like, fibrinolysis-resistant microclots—later extended specifically to post-vaccination samples.

Pretorius, Kell, et al. (2022) — Biochemical Journal. “Persistent clotting protein pathology in Long COVID/Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) is accompanied by increased levels of antiplasmin.” Detailed the mechanism by which these clots resist breakdown, directly applicable to post-vaccine pathology.

Grobbelaar et al. (2021) — Bioscience Reports. “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 induces fibrin(ogen) resistant to fibrinolysis: implications for microclot formation in COVID-19.” Demonstrated that the spike protein itself—whether from infection or vaccination—directly induces abnormal fibrin structures.

🧬 Endothelial Dysfunction & Hypercoagulability

Nyström & Hammarström (2022) — Current Issues in Molecular Biology. “Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein.” Showed that the spike protein can misfold into amyloid forms, providing a direct mechanism for the amyloid microclots observed clinically.

Lei et al. (2021) — Circulation Research. “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE2.” Demonstrated that spike protein alone—without virus—causes endothelial damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and pro-thrombotic signaling.

Bellavite & Donzelli (2021) — International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Comprehensive review of the thrombotic mechanisms of spike protein, including platelet activation, endothelial injury, and complement cascade dysregulation.

📊 VAERS and Epidemiological Signals

Skidmore (2023) — Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law. Analysis of VAERS data showing thrombosis and cardiovascular adverse events logged months beyond the 42-day window used in official safety studies, highlighting the surveillance gap for late-onset events.

Rose (2021) — Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law. Independent analysis of VAERS data estimating the true adverse event rate at 10–100× reported figures, given the well-established 1–10% passive surveillance capture rate.

These papers collectively establish both the biologic mechanism and the epidemiological signal. Accumulating Spike protein from superimposed SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections, in my clinical experience, increases the risk even more. The Spike protein is the thrombogenic agent; its persistence is documented; the resulting microclot and macroclot pathology is mechanistically explained; and the surveillance systems were structured to miss late-onset cases. Because Gregory had the courage to inquire, he was unblocked. Now let’s see if he publishes the truth.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

📚 Complete Reference List