by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a disturbing new study, mad scientists supported by NIH funding grew human brain organoids from embryonic stem cells and connected them to a humanoid robot, allowing living human neurons to process sensory information and help guide its physical movements.

They call the monstrosity “Brainobot.”

These miniature, three-dimensional brain structures were grown in the laboratory for approximately three months, developing interconnected networks of living neurons and supporting brain cells.

The human brain cells helped the robot chase lasers, grasp objects, and learn from repeated tasks. The researchers established a closed-loop system in which information from the robot’s cameras was converted into electrical signals delivered to the living brain tissue. The resulting neuronal activity was then decoded into commands that directed the robot’s movements.

The living neural networks adapted and reorganized their activity during training, with task accuracy increasing from 72% to 94%.

When they chemically inhibited the neurons, the robot’s decision-making performance collapsed, providing evidence that the living human brain cells were actively contributing to its behavior.

It’s not just data centers running on human brain cells anymore.

It’s now humanoid robots, too.

This is extremely disturbing.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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