FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Quackenbush's avatar
Linda Quackenbush
3h

Sickening to the core!! Fauci’s wife Christine Grady headed NIH’s Bioethics Department. So there you go! Sick & twisted people doing the bidding to keep us from knowing the true science!!

Reply
Share
Karen Schultz's avatar
Karen Schultz
3h

As in the days of Noah, when the interspecies was human/fallen angel? I believe we’re there, only it’s human/robot/AI. For those who have never picked up a Bible, it’s time to think deeply about where we are and what comes next.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture