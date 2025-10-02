No Hercules to Slay the Swamp Hydra
The U.S. government is incorrigible and has ensured its survival by making a third of the population dependent on it.
In Greek mythology, Hercules succeeded in slaying the Hydra that dwelled in a vast swamp near Lake Lerna, located on the east coast of the Peloponnese, south of Argos.
It pains me to discover that, for all of his extraordinary energy and scrappiness, President Trump has shown us that he is no Hercules. The Washington K Street Swamp Hydra is a strong as ever.
Though Trump appears to be doing a good job of suppressing domestic Leftist Loonies and their program of confusion and chaos, his recent aggrandizement of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the White House, and his further rewarding of Pfizer’s failed mRNA platform, can only be interpreted as a slap in the face of those who have painstakingly labored for the last five years to reveal the reality of this monstrously corrupt enterprise. Pfizer, it seems, is a Swamp Hydra that cannot be slain.
Politics is an extremely tough and messy business, and I have badly wanted to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, but this is beyond the pale.
Likewise, the Trump administration continues to support foreign wars that in no way serve the security and interests of the American people, but only expose us to liabilities and danger while transferring wealth from taxpayers to the Military Industrial Complex—the biggest parasitical Swamp Hydra of them all.
The U.S government is incorrigible. With a few notable exceptions such as Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie, the whole dumb and venal lot is useless at best.
The Washington Swamp Hydra cannot be slain. Its survival has been ensured because it has succeeded in fostering the dependency of at least a third of the citizenry, most of whom have no idea what is going on. Dependency is reinforced by ignorance.
PSALM 23 as an activist’s psalm, applying it to someone resisting bureaucratic overreach, communism, or authoritarianism in Canada (or anywhere). Each verse is a reminder that the fight is not carried alone, but under God’s law and protection.
1. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
• For the activist: God is your true leader, not politicians, bureaucrats, or corrupt courts. He supplies what you need — strength, clarity, courage — even when the state withholds resources. You are not dependent on government handouts or “permissions.”
2. “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.”
• In the struggle: Even in chaos, God provides rest and peace. Activists often burn out, but God restores balance and keeps you grounded. “Green pastures” are spaces of freedom; “still waters” are inner calm despite the storm of propaganda and intimidation.
3. “He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
• For those weary of injustice: God revives your spirit when despair creeps in. He reminds you that the path of truth and justice is not your idea — it is His. Fighting tyranny is not just political; it is righteous work done in God’s name.
4. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
• This is the activist’s battlefield: raids, unlawful arrests, intimidation, jail cells. The “valley of the shadow of death” is walking under the state’s threats. Yet there is no fear: God’s rod (justice) and staff (guidance) protect you. Tyranny cannot break your spirit.
5. “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.”
• Even when enemies — corrupt officials, media smear campaigns, bureaucrats — surround you, God sets a feast of abundance and victory. Oil is anointing, meaning your cause is holy. The overflowing cup is courage and truth spilling over, more than enough to inspire others.
6. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”
• The state cannot write the final chapter. No matter how dark things get, goodness and mercy follow you — because history belongs to God, not tyrants. While regimes fall, God’s house stands forever, and your fight has eternal meaning.
In short for activists:
Psalm 23 isn’t about passive comfort — it’s about fearless endurance. It reminds you that:
• You already have all you need.
• You will not be crushed by intimidation.
• God Himself blesses the cause of truth and freedom.
• Tyranny will pass, but His law endures forever.
After my initial shock wore off and I was giving this some thought it reminded me of the old saying... keep your friends close and your enemies closer. If Pfizer is manufacturing in the U.S. then they will be subject to U.S. rules, regulations and inspections vs an overseas plant where they could do whatever they wanted with what seems to be zero quality control. I hope that was the main motivating factor with President Trump when he realized this monster was too big for him to slay. Because of grift and greed Big Pharma has almost every member of Congress in a choke hold squeezing them to squeeze the President. Not to mention the American Medical Association Cartel, aka Corporate Medicine standing by their lie "trust the science". I trust almost none of them now! The only thing that could pacify me right now is to see a Federal law making Ivermectin available OTC nationwide and a law prohibiting any mandated shots. If that doesn't doesn't happen and they want to give me or any of my grandchildren mandated mRNA shots, they better be coming with something besides a needle because I will vigorously resist!