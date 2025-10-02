In Greek mythology, Hercules succeeded in slaying the Hydra that dwelled in a vast swamp near Lake Lerna, located on the east coast of the Peloponnese, south of Argos.

It pains me to discover that, for all of his extraordinary energy and scrappiness, President Trump has shown us that he is no Hercules. The Washington K Street Swamp Hydra is a strong as ever.

Though Trump appears to be doing a good job of suppressing domestic Leftist Loonies and their program of confusion and chaos, his recent aggrandizement of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the White House, and his further rewarding of Pfizer’s failed mRNA platform, can only be interpreted as a slap in the face of those who have painstakingly labored for the last five years to reveal the reality of this monstrously corrupt enterprise. Pfizer, it seems, is a Swamp Hydra that cannot be slain.

Politics is an extremely tough and messy business, and I have badly wanted to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, but this is beyond the pale.

Likewise, the Trump administration continues to support foreign wars that in no way serve the security and interests of the American people, but only expose us to liabilities and danger while transferring wealth from taxpayers to the Military Industrial Complex—the biggest parasitical Swamp Hydra of them all.

The U.S government is incorrigible. With a few notable exceptions such as Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie, the whole dumb and venal lot is useless at best.

The Washington Swamp Hydra cannot be slain. Its survival has been ensured because it has succeeded in fostering the dependency of at least a third of the citizenry, most of whom have no idea what is going on. Dependency is reinforced by ignorance.

