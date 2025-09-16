No Major Support in U.S. for "America First"
For over a century, the monied class has not endorsed George Washington's "no foreign entanglements" exhortation. Bold individuals are not going to change this.
Readers often ask me why Dr. McCullough and I are not more critical of President Trump’s “give Benjamin Netanyahu whatever he wants” policy.
Before I respond to this question, I’d like to give a bit of background on this issue. For over thirty years, Dr. McCullough and I have been acutely aware the State of Israel’s outsized influence over U.S. foreign policy since the Johnson administration. Moreover, Dr. McCullough’s wife is a Palestinian Christian who is extremely distraught about the plight of the Christian congregation in Gaza and all innocent civilians in Gaza.
We believe that the United States government should heed President Washington’s exhortation —stated in his Farewell Address (a foundational document)—that the U.S. Republic should avoid foreign entanglements and alliances. However, we must also recognize that there has been ZERO support for this policy in America’s monied class for over a century.
Though I (a freelance scribbler) am a man of modest means, I grew up in an affluent Waspy community in Dallas in which there is ZERO support for or even awareness of the foreign policy prescriptions that President Washington articulated.
If they took the time to read the Address, most would likely regard Washington’s ideas as quaint, 18th century notions with little application today. I wrote about this subject a few weeks ago (“Avoid Political Alliance”) and the post got little engagement.
Generally speaking, gentile Americans have little knowledge of or interest in foreign policy, which is why they are easily manipulated into endorsing war whenever their government invokes the specter of a foreign bogeyman.
On the other hand, many Jewish Americans—including those with substantial resources—are keenly interested in foreign policy and the plight of Israel, which they regard as their ancestral homeland. This community in the United States is extremely educated, engaged, and organized. They stick together, support each other, and make generous campaign contributions to candidates who support their objectives.
During the George W. Bush years, I never heard a single monied, self-professing Christian—including major supporters of Bush—express the slightest concern about what was happening to the ancient Christian community in Iraq after Saddam Hussein was removed by the U.S. military. I suspect that few of these guys even knew about this congregation. Few were aware that Hussein and Assad of Syria protected the ancient Christian congregations in their territories. And while I don’t know any fervent Jewish Zionists, I know several monied Christian Zionists.
Because I believe that the growing risk of a direct war with Russia would likely have catastrophic consequences for the American people, I have repeatedly used this newsletter to protest the U.S. government’s insane proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. However, even these posts have been met with more hostility than support.
Until the American monied class starts supporting an “America First” foreign policy, the U.S. government will continue pursuing an “America Last” foreign policy when it comes to the interests and security of ordinary American citizens. American politicians will continue shipping hundreds of billions of cash and weapons to their cronies abroad while the American homeland continues its downward slide into a debt-ridden and divided dystopia.
Charlie Kirk was a sharp critic of the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine, and I am currently evaluating reports that he drew the hostility of Ukrainian nationalist fanatics—i.e., one of the most aggressive and unhinged groups of guys one could ever have the misfortune of meeting.
There is also evidence that Kirk was becoming increasingly concerned about President Trump’s “give Netanyahu whatever he wants” policy and even articulating his concerns. Paradoxically, given the Left’s unhinged, apoplectic hatred of Charlie Kirk, he was probably our best hope for (slowly but surely) cultivating a more balanced foreign policy. With the exception of a few lunatics who seem to think his murder was faked, we all know what happened to him.
It seems that the list of priorities for most US politicians is Israel 1st, Ukraine 2nd, America last.
Most who comment about Israel in discussions have a fundamentally flawed understanding of what Israel is: Israel is a CIA/MI6 construct.
From inception. Birthed with Dulles as midwife, the premise of Israel as the Jewish state that had been dreamed of since the diaspora was convenient and sellable after WWII with moral blessing.
In truth no Israeli PM or leader will come to power unless the CIA/MI6 approve them. And if they stray from their master they get the Rabin treatment.
For the primary western powers to maintain a beachhead in the ME, proximity to oil, global trade routes, any price will be paid – by the Deep State apparatus that controls the CIA/MI6. This is not necessarily the same policy of presidents and elected representatives of the people.
Remember, whatever Israel does is blessed by the CIA/MI6, the Deep State. No matter who is the leader. Israel is a proxy of the Deep State. If you're mad at what Israel does then substitute “the CIA/MI6” for Israel and her leaders every single time. For all things of geopolitical interests in the ME and world that relies on that region. With the nice layer of plausible deniability to shield the US/UK from criticism.
Plaints that Israel goes off starting wars and who do they think they are dragging the US into their conflict and other sorts of blame shifting to Israeli leaders take on a much different and more understandable meaning when restated as the Deep State starting wars across the globe and who does the CIA/MI6 think they are dragging the US into their conflict.
This context will be closest to the truth. Reimagine this simple paradigm and the meaning of what Israel really is and why it does what it does grows crystal clear.
Thing is, realizing the things that Israel is blamed for as anger rises at them takes on a more uncomfortable meaning when it hits you that if we want to change Israel’s behavior and actions we, it is our responsibility moreso than the typical Israel’s, need to make our Deep State stop what it is doing there. The onus is on we, Americans (and Brits). And that’s a much more hazardous to our health, wealth and freedom proposition than wagging our fingers at the Israeli puppets the Deep State controls.
The tail doesn't wag the dog. Facing the growling mouth of a dog is more perilous than facing its tail. And that’s the truth of it.