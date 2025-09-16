FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Michael G. Fons
5h

It seems that the list of priorities for most US politicians is Israel 1st, Ukraine 2nd, America last.

5h

Most who comment about Israel in discussions have a fundamentally flawed understanding of what Israel is: Israel is a CIA/MI6 construct.

From inception. Birthed with Dulles as midwife, the premise of Israel as the Jewish state that had been dreamed of since the diaspora was convenient and sellable after WWII with moral blessing.

In truth no Israeli PM or leader will come to power unless the CIA/MI6 approve them. And if they stray from their master they get the Rabin treatment.

For the primary western powers to maintain a beachhead in the ME, proximity to oil, global trade routes, any price will be paid – by the Deep State apparatus that controls the CIA/MI6. This is not necessarily the same policy of presidents and elected representatives of the people.

Remember, whatever Israel does is blessed by the CIA/MI6, the Deep State. No matter who is the leader. Israel is a proxy of the Deep State. If you're mad at what Israel does then substitute “the CIA/MI6” for Israel and her leaders every single time. For all things of geopolitical interests in the ME and world that relies on that region. With the nice layer of plausible deniability to shield the US/UK from criticism.

Plaints that Israel goes off starting wars and who do they think they are dragging the US into their conflict and other sorts of blame shifting to Israeli leaders take on a much different and more understandable meaning when restated as the Deep State starting wars across the globe and who does the CIA/MI6 think they are dragging the US into their conflict.

This context will be closest to the truth. Reimagine this simple paradigm and the meaning of what Israel really is and why it does what it does grows crystal clear.

Thing is, realizing the things that Israel is blamed for as anger rises at them takes on a more uncomfortable meaning when it hits you that if we want to change Israel’s behavior and actions we, it is our responsibility moreso than the typical Israel’s, need to make our Deep State stop what it is doing there. The onus is on we, Americans (and Brits). And that’s a much more hazardous to our health, wealth and freedom proposition than wagging our fingers at the Israeli puppets the Deep State controls.

The tail doesn't wag the dog. Facing the growling mouth of a dog is more perilous than facing its tail. And that’s the truth of it.

