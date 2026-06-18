FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
5h

Carl Sagan did a wonderful clip on how curiosity about a fairly obscure event led Eratosthenes, denigrated by peers as "second best in everything", to pretty accurately calculate the circumference of the earth in the 3rd century BC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8cbIWMv0rI

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
3h

Dr. Dalgleish's testimony and research are not being embraced by the medical establishment for a very simple reason: along with the rest of "the authorities" (governments and government agencies, government officials and elected representatives, the media, and academia), nearly the entire medical establishment bought into and went along with the Covid fraud/scam/conspiracy, the biggest conspiracy in the history of mankind. Any admission of a connection between Covid or the fake "vaccines" and any kind of illness would open the door to an investigation that would lead right back to them.

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