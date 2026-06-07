Back in February of this year I interviewed Professor Angus Dalgleish about how the Dr. Frankensteins of molecular biology and vaccine development have unleashed a malignant monster on mankind.

In his general education, intellect, curiosity, and imagination, Professor Dalgleish—Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London—towers above most in the medical profession. With his dedication to seeking the truth wherever it leads him, he possesses the highest scholarly virtue.

Humanity is now facing a disaster. The people responsible for the disaster have the most perverse incentive NOT to address it or even acknowledge it, because doing so would require admitting what they have unleashed on the world.

I was thrilled to see that Professor Dalgleish just shared his findings before the US Senate on June 3, 2026. The occasion was a hearing titled “Plausible Mechanisms of Covid-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research,” held by the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The hearing was chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and took place in the Senate Dirksen Building. The hearing examined links between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines/boosters and cancer risks/relapses, along with scientific censorship and suppression of dissenting research.

Readers may view Professor Dalgleish’s testimony on the following video (English language with French subtitles) that was posted on YouTube.

Main Points from Dalgleish’s Presentation/Testimony

Clinical Observations : Starting in late 2021, he noted unexpected cancer relapses in patients who had been stable in long-term remission for years. These relapses followed repeated COVID-19 booster doses. He described unusually aggressive cancers (e.g., advanced-stage disease in younger people), shifts toward metastatic presentations (such as stage IV colorectal cancers), and increases in various cancers including breast, prostate, pancreatic, lymphoma, and others in boosted patients.

Immune Dysregulation : Drawing from his background in HIV research and immunology, he highlighted concerns about repeated mRNA boosting leading to T-cell exhaustion and impaired immune surveillance, which could reduce the body’s ability to control cancers.

Plausible Mechanisms : He referenced literature on multiple ways mRNA platforms are likely contributing to the development of cancers, including effects on oncogenic/tumor-suppressor pathways, vascular injury, residual DNA fragments, and SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences in some vaccine lots (which he said need more scrutiny for potential oncogenic risks). He also raised questions about mRNA stability and genomic interactions.

Broader Concerns: He called for urgent independent investigation, criticized the lack of open scientific scrutiny and suppression of safety signals, and advocated halting mRNA COVID vaccines and banning the platform for future use. He noted personal and professional impacts, including aggressive cancers in friends and challenges in discussing these issues openly.

Focal Points readers who missed my INTERVIEW with Professor Dalgleish in February are invited to watch it now and share it with friends.

At the McCullough Foundation we are performing daily investigative scholarship about COVID-19 vaccines and cancer. Please support our mission by DONATING today.

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