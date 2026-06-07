FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
1h

Well the first and most obvious solution is to stop making and selling mRNA injections. Why is that not on the table?

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
35m

Thank You! Didn't follow up on these hearing at all, so many of them AND so far NO real consequences.. That's why the disappointment!

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