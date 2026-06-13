FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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sandy
6h

I am currently reading the book and it is definitely worth the read--historically and medically informative and enlightening without being burdensome.

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BP's avatar
BP
7hEdited

I love your writing, John. I still miss hearing it in your voice, so I’m glad the audiobook is narrated by you. I already have this book and it’s nice to be reminded of a chapter worth revisiting.

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