FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

KombuchaKid's avatar
KombuchaKid
2h

compassionate detachment is a powerful practice. may you continue your pursuit of truth with confidence, curiosity and courage. thank you for your service to humanity 🤍

Lynne LaHood
2h

If a person feel such vitriol towards another, it is usually irrational. That individual does not even know the source of his/her angst. Reminds me of TDS. There is not a person I know that can tell me the reason they hate Trump so much. They can list certain things like his personality, or he is like Hitler but most of the time it is irrational hate. And they won’t enter a conversation because they can’t defend their position. That person is not worth your time. I agree it is interesting to hear their position but you learn nothing from hate being spewed at you. Constructive criticism is another story. I learn so much from you including this post. I appreciate that watching someone treat you poorly like watching a movie is great advice. My mantra is never take anything personally, be impeccable with my word, don’t assume anything and always do my best. Great way to live from The Four Agreements. God Bless You!

