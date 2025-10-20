FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
2hEdited

Interesting. As a Christian it seems to me a case of sin and its consequences. I guess our sinful nature would be the ‘dark’ aspect mentioned here. Similar concepts, at least to me. Either way, it’s not facing reality and so deceiving ourselves and others. The Truth will set us free, hard as it is to face at times. Many thanks for your article. If I don’t agree with an authors opinion or point of view I usually keep it to myself. I’m not too interested in online debates, or being nasty! Yikes! I was taught good manners. ☺️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

didn't post any comment to the previous post, but was thinking about it..;) So doing it now.

The fact, that a person, who writes hateful emails, doesn't even want to engage in an honest conversation to get even more personal opportunity to hurt, maybe means, that suddenly that hate turned into a shame?? That would be nice. But how about this possibility, whatif that 'person' is actually AI, something what was responsible for majority of covid 'responsibility messages' which drove millions into a suicidal annihilation via covid shots???

Now, I deserve your 'Thank You';)))

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture