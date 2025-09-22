FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Buck Nimz
31m

As a former US Army Ranger, I have questioned in other comments how a 30.06 round traveling at over 2,000 fps did not pass through Charlie's neck as the ME has stated. The mass of that round traveling at more than the twice the speed of sound should have almost decapitated poor Charlie. Had it passed through his neck it could have killed someone else. I used to teach the NRA Safe Hunter course, and one of the things we taught was "Where will that bullet go if you miss?" Make sure of your backstop.

I am also a Christian and after prayerfully considering this event, I believe we witnessed a miracle and the hand of God keeping that bullet from killing others.

I also believe God spared President Trump's life at Butler, PA. Crooks fired eight 5.56 rounds from his AR-15 and killed one man and injured two others before a Secret Service sniper killed him.

Those who aren't believers may be asking that if we witnessed miracles, why was President Trump's life spared and Charlie killed? Doesn't seem fair, does it? Certainly not by earthly standards. But Christians know that God has His purposes, and can see how both those events have worked to His glory - just look at the religious revival taking place right now, not just in America but around the world.

Charlie's widow Erika was leaning on Jesus and drawing strength from Him as she forgave Robinson. Non-believers don't understand how she could have forgiven the killer of her husband but it's simple. If you want God to forgive you for your sins, then you must forgive others for theirs. On the cross, Jesus asked His heavenly father to forgive those who were killing Him. If you call yourself a Christian, then that's how you follow Christ. Not just in words, but in actions

God is good and all good things come from Him. Much good has already come from Charlie's being martyred. When have you ever heard high level US government officials mentioning Jesus and His Gospel publically. God is returning the United States to "One nation under God". The question is not do you believe in God. The question many should be asking is "Can I afford NOT to believe in God."

Michael G. Fons
34m

Considering that so many people are finding this story hard to believe (including myself), I think it would be a good idea to release the autopsy photos showing that there was no exit wound.

