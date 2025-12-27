By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The vaccine debate is heating up with fear-driven politically charged comments coming out from lawmakers who are over their heads on infectious disease epidemiology and vaccinology. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) who graduated from Washington State University (WSU) with a B.A. in physical education Tweeted out this proclamation regarding pertussis vaccination.

This review was assisted by AlterAI

Introduction

Pertussis, or whooping cough, caused by Bordetella pertussis, has re‑emerged as a public‑health concern despite long‑standing immunization programs. Global vaccination coverage with diphtheria‑tetanus‑pertussis (DTP or DTaP/Tdap) exceeds 90%, yet cyclical outbreaks continue in highly vaccinated populations. ¹ ² The paradox lies in waning immunity, pathogen adaptation, and suboptimal mucosal protection conferred by the current acellular vaccines (aP). An analysis of these failures, their clinical repercussions, and therapeutic approaches illustrates the limitations of a vaccine that partially prevents severe disease but not transmission.

Transition from Whole‑Cell to Acellular Vaccines

The original whole‑cell vaccine (wP) was introduced in the 1940s when along with improved living conditions, sanitation, and treatment, mortality fell from pertussis by > 90 % .³ However, the vaccine often caused high‑grade fever, prolonged crying, or hypotonic–hyporesponsive episodes, prompting replacement with acellular (aP) formulations in the 1990s across North America, Western Europe, and Australia. Acellular pertussis vaccines contain up to five purified antigens—pertussis toxin (PT), filamentous hemagglutinin (FHA), pertactin (Prn), and fimbrial proteins—but they omit the broad antigenic spectrum and toll‑like receptor stimulation produced by the natural infection or whole‑cell preparations.⁴ The immediate benefit was improved tolerability, however the new shot had undermined durable immunity.

Waning Immunity and Vaccine Failure

Acellular vaccine immunity declines sharply within 2 – 5 years after completion of the primary series.⁵ ⁶ Klein et al. reported that DTaP effectiveness drops from ≈ 98 % in the first year after the fifth dose to ≈ 70 % within five years.⁵ Booster Tdap vaccination during adolescence restores antibody titers transiently, but protection wanes again by 2 – 3 years.⁷ A 2012 California outbreak demonstrated that 81% of laboratory‑confirmed cases occurred among children fully vaccinated.⁸ A similar pattern was observed in Senator Murray’s Washington State (2012) and Australia (2015) where the majority of pediatric cases were fully vaccinated.⁹ ¹⁰

The current pertussis vaccine does not stop transmission.¹¹ Animal models¹² and human challenge studies ¹³ confirm that vaccinated hosts can be asymptomatic carriers, creating a reservoir for spread even in highly vaccinated communities.

Pathogen Adaptation

Genomic surveillance has shown that Bordetella pertussis evolves under vaccine‑induced selection pressure. Pertactin‑deficient mutated strains now account for > 60 % of isolates in the United States and Australia.¹⁴ ¹⁵ Because pertactin is a principal antigen in acellular vaccines, loss enhances pathogen fitness and reduces antibody neutralization. In addition, altered promoter regions of the pertussis toxin gene (ptxP3 lineage) yield higher toxin production and increased virulence¹⁶ emerging as a consequence of decades of mass vaccination.

Clinical Presentation and Treatment

In outbreaks among vaccinated children, symptoms are frequently mild: persistent paroxysmal cough without classic “whoop,” sometimes lasting weeks but rarely causing life‑threatening apnea or pneumonia.¹⁷

Antibiotic therapy: Macrolides (azithromycin, clarithromycin, or erythromycin) are first‑line agents. Azithromycin is preferred because of simpler dosing and less gastrointestinal toxicity.¹⁸ Antibiotics shorten the infectious period if given in the catarrhal or early paroxysmal stage and reduce secondary transmission through post‑exposure chemoprophylaxis within 21 days of symptom onset.¹⁹ However, they do not significantly alter the course of late‑stage cough.

Supportive care: Rarely infants with apnea or cyanosis require hospitalization for oxygen, gentle suctioning, and nutritional support. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be considered in severe life threatening persistent hypoxemia/hypoperfusion.²⁰ Corticosteroids, beta‑agonists, and antitussives are reasonable adjuncts. There are no large-scale randomized trials of multidrug treatment strategies.

Outcomes: Case fatality rates in vaccinated schoolchildren are extremely low (< 0.01 %), but secondary infection in infants under 3 months can be severe. Mortality in that group during the 2010–2012 U.S. resurgence was ≈ 1 % of reported cases ⁸ ²¹ however details on the lack of early treatment are not disclosed.

Public Health Responses and Vaccine Alternatives

Outbreak management focuses on early detection by PCR testing, macrolide prophylaxis for household contacts, and boosters for pregnant women and close caregivers.²² Despite frequent boosting, epidemiologic models show that Tdap cannot sustain herd immunity due to rapid immunity decay.⁶ ²³ ²⁴

Conclusions

The resurgence of pertussis in highly vaccinated populations exposes the inherent limitations of mass vaccination with the acellular pertussis vaccine. Short‑lived immunity, shallow mucosal protection, and pathogen evolution explain the continued outbreaks among vaccinated children. Fortunately, clinical outcomes for these patients are usually benign, and standard macrolide therapy is effective in treatment and prevention of transmission. Early diagnosis and therapeutics remain the cornerstones of pertussis control, not political charges for more vaccination.

References