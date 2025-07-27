The Vigilant Fox just reported a live radio exchange between vaccine advocate, Peter Hotez, and a woman who called in to the studio to tell of her ordeal after receiving a COVID-19 mRNA booster.

Infamous vaccine pusher Dr. Peter Hotez recently had an uncomfortable moment during what started as a softball radio interview on Hello Houston. Everything was going his way. The hosts praised Hotez for battling “disinformation” and hung on to his every word as if it were gospel. But then, things went off the rails when a possibly vaccine-injured woman called into the show. Carol, who says she keeps up with her boosters, asked Hotez over the phone why she suffered the “worst experience [she] ever had” just two days after her last COVID shot. . . . She described how she was so exhausted she was sleeping 16 hours a day, and had a “really bad cough with deep phlegm.” At first, Hotez assumed she’d had a severe case of COVID. But to his shock, Carol told him she had NEVER had COVID. Hotez scrambled for an explanation: “So, what possibly could have happened is in between the time you got the booster and the immune response kicks in, you could have gotten some intercurrent viral infection, such as Covid or flu or a gazillion other things. So sometimes it’s hard to know what’s ascribed to a SIDE EFFECT of the vaccine versus some other intercurrent illness.”

Note that Hotez didn’t ask the woman if any diagnostic tests had been performed to ascertain if she had indeed suffered “an intercurrent illness” two days after receiving the booster shot. In an instant he dismissed the proposition that she’d suffered side effects—including the possibility that her severe fatigue and malaise were the expression of damage to her organs that could pose a serious threat to her health and life from now on.

Listening to the tape, it seems to me that her speech is halting, as if she is struggling to find and annunciate the words. Responding to her lack of swiftness and brevity, the idiot radio show host tells her pick up the pace.

Professor Hotez — who has been coddled by Baylor University and fawned over by the media for many years—seems incapable of thinking critically about his vaccine advocacy. His worldview consists largely of Articles of Faith.

I believe he deserves to called the Disheveled Defender of the Vaccine Faith — in Latin, Defensor Fidei Vaccinationis Inordinatus

Defensor Fidei Vaccinationis Inordinatus

Note that Hotez is merely the latest in a long line of Vaccine apostles going back to the Reverend Cotton Mather during the Boston smallpox outbreak of 1721. As we show in our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, Hotez’s lack of critical thinking has been a salient feature of the vaccine enterprise since its inception in the 18th century.

