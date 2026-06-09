FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Rosa's avatar
Rosa
22m

Not surprising. He looks creepy. I have never felt comfortable looking at his picture.

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pretty-red, old guy's avatar
pretty-red, old guy
24m

I just love this.

What a little squirrel.

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