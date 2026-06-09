Annette Lee, PhD (a longtime Northwell Health scientist and dean at the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine), has filed a federal wrongful termination/discrimination suit against Northwell Health (and related entities) in the Eastern District of New York in late May 2026 (Case No. 26-cv-03244). The lawsuit alleges retaliation after she rejected the advances of leading Vaccine Cartel spokesman, Peter Hotez.

Allegations Against Hotez

They met at a May 2024 Northwell symposium.

Hotez allegedly confessed long-held feelings, repeatedly propositioned her, shared details of marital affairs, joked about Cialis, and said he would “give up all these women” for her.

Lee says she rejected him, wanted only friendship, and told him she did not want a sexual relationship.

In August 2024, after contending with workplace stress (including a lab fire), she texted him a joke about being kept away from a firearm. He allegedly reported it to her superiors (Kevin Tracey et al.), contributing to her termination weeks later after 20+ years.

These details come mostly from the complaint itself, as reported by the New York Post. The suit mentions “documentary proof” (likely texts/emails) that Lee reportedly told HR about.

Denials

Hotez — through a Baylor spokesperson— “categorically denies Dr. Lee’s characterization of the facts.” He has declined further comment due to pending litigation.

Northwell administrators deny the termination was linked to any romantic overtures or the Hotez report.

No public audio, full text logs, witnesses, or third-party corroboration has been published, with discovery pending.

Lee claims proof exists and informed HR, but none is public yet.

The suit is against Northwell for retaliation/wrongful termination (not a direct harassment suit vs. Hotez). Hotez’s alleged role is as a catalyst via the report.

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